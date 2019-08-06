ANC KZN extends paid leave for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede won't be returning to work just yet.

That's according to a decision taken by the KZN ANC's provincial executive committee following its two-day meeting in Durban on Sunday and Monday, where the committee deliberated on a range of issues including the state of ANC-led municipalities and court matters involving members.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ANC said the PEC had received and carefully considered an update report on the court cases against a number of comrades who are allegedly in conflict with the law.

"After studying the report of the provincial working committee on matters relating to comrades who were directed to take leave of absence, the PEC decided the leave of absence must be extended to allow more time for the affected comrades and the organisation to finalise its work on the matter.

"While it has taken specific decisions on these matters and issued public pronouncements on the position of the organisation, the PEC is determined to remain considerate while steadfast in defending the values of our movement."