ANC KZN extends paid leave for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede won't be returning to work just yet.
That's according to a decision taken by the KZN ANC's provincial executive committee following its two-day meeting in Durban on Sunday and Monday, where the committee deliberated on a range of issues including the state of ANC-led municipalities and court matters involving members.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ANC said the PEC had received and carefully considered an update report on the court cases against a number of comrades who are allegedly in conflict with the law.
"After studying the report of the provincial working committee on matters relating to comrades who were directed to take leave of absence, the PEC decided the leave of absence must be extended to allow more time for the affected comrades and the organisation to finalise its work on the matter.
"While it has taken specific decisions on these matters and issued public pronouncements on the position of the organisation, the PEC is determined to remain considerate while steadfast in defending the values of our movement."
ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told journalists that the PEC "is of the view when the matters are concluded, it must not be possible for anyone to say there was a travesty of justice, that certain comrades were not given an opportunity to give their submission or point of view".
He said: "When the PEC reconvenes this weekend, it will go out clearly with precise decision and actions to turn around municipalities including in those where we believe things are not working and the leadership is not able to take us forward."
Gumede is currently on special leave as she faces charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016, in which the 62 other councillors were implicated.
In June, the party's PEC resolved that Gumede should step down for 30 days to allow the governing party time to finalise an internal investigation into the allegations. She was due back at work on July 10. However, the ANC said the investigation was incomplete and she would return only after this had been finalised.
Gumede and her co-accused are due in the Durban commercial crimes court on Thursday.