Bathabile Dlamini's threat of a breakaway over ANC's women 'purge'

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has issued a veiled threat to the ruling party, warning that women would "form their own organisation" if the ANC continues to purge female leaders.

Her remarks came just hours after the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal announced that it has axed controversial eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Addressing a gathering attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Johannesburg on Tuesday night, Dlamini said it was concerning that the ANC found it easy to remove women from leadership posts.

"... if we are not careful, in the near future, the very women that have soiled the ranks of the ANC are going to form their organisation and they will not care if its a feminist organisation as long as it will meet their demands they will join it,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini and Gumede were two of the ANC Women's League leaders who were vocal in supporting former president Jacob Zuma.