Methodist church denies claims of a planned night vigil for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede
The Methodist Church of Southern Africa (MCSA) has distanced itself from fake posters that are inviting members of the public to hold a night vigil in support of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.
In a strongly worded media statement released on Wednesday evening, the church said it was disturbed by the social media post because the institution does not advocate for the cover-up of alleged illegal activities or corruption.
"The MCSA has noted, with dismay, the posters doing the rounds on social media calling for a night vigil on behalf of the EThekwini Mayor, Ms Zandile Gumede, and others shouting, 'Hands off our mayor'," read the statement sent on behalf of Bishop Zipho Siwa, the presiding Bishop of the MCSA.
"We are greatly disturbed by these posts and we categorically state that they were neither sanctioned by the church nor express our view on the standoff.
"We, as a church, will not be party to protecting or covering up any alleged illegal activities or corruption. We strongly condemn any acts of corruption regardless of the social, religious and political stature of the perpetrators," read the statement.
The church acknowledged that Gumede was one of the members "and we are aware of the sub judice nature of the investigations currently underway".
"These legal processes must be allowed to unfold and reach their natural conclusion without undue influence. Our role as a church is to accompany her pastorally as well as her family.
"The MCSA unequivocally distances itself from any planned night vigil. Our internal processes are underway to establish the originator/s of the posters," said the statement.