Methodist church denies claims of a planned night vigil for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa (MCSA) has distanced itself from fake posters that are inviting members of the public to hold a night vigil in support of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

In a strongly worded media statement released on Wednesday evening, the church said it was disturbed by the social media post because the institution does not advocate for the cover-up of alleged illegal activities or corruption.

"The MCSA has noted, with dismay, the posters doing the rounds on social media calling for a night vigil on behalf of the EThekwini Mayor, Ms Zandile Gumede, and others shouting, 'Hands off our mayor'," read the statement sent on behalf of Bishop Zipho Siwa, the presiding Bishop of the MCSA.