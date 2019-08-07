Hawks officer probing Zandile Gumede shot and injured

A member of the Hawks task team investigating a corruption and money laundering case of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede survived after he was shot by three unidentified gunmen.

The incident, which happened on Friday last week, was confirmed by the Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi on Wednesday evening.

Mulaudzi said the police officer, whose identity was not disclosed for security reasons, came under a hail of bullets while driving to work in Johannesburg.

The wounded cop, however, managed to escape and received medical attention.

Mulaudzi said the officer was now recuperating at home. No arrests have been made.

“He was travelling to work when three suspects started shooting at him and he managed to escape. And there were bystanders who were affected [by the shooting],” he said.

Mulaudzi, however, declined to disclose the number of the bystanders who were affected by the shooting incident nor the extent of their injuries.