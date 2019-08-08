The precinct outside the Durban magistrate's court was a sea of green‚ black and yellow on Thursday morning‚ ahead of an appearance by eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Gumede faces charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016‚ in which 62 other councillors were implicated.

Her supporters‚ some of whom spent the night outside court‚ said she is being unfairly targeted.