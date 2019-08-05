Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is “waiting patiently” to learn whether she has any future role to play within the ruling party in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gumede spoke to our sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday while a closed-door meeting was being held in Durban by the party's provincial leadership‚ which would essentially determine her fate.

The ANC's provincial working committee (PWC) in KwaZulu-Natal was tasked with investigating Gumede’s fitness to hold office after she‚ along with 62 other eThekwini officials‚ were implicated in a R208m tender scandal.

The team is currently presenting a report to the the provincial executive committee (PEC) regarding its findings.

Gumede said no one had been in communication with her about the report or the status of the meeting. “I have not heard from anyone. I am‚ just like you‚ also waiting patiently‚” she said.