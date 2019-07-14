Reactions to pro-Gumede protests: 'How can you defend her?'

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's leave of absence has been extended, pending the ANC's internal investigation into corruption and fraud allegations levelled against her.

Supporters of the embattled mayor who expected her back in office on Thursday were dismayed to learn about the extension of her leave of absence.

They took to the streets in protest where they lamented that the ANC has, on numerous occasions, failed to heed their plea to have Gumede back in office. These protests resulted in chaos in the city, prompting a heavy police presence.