Supporters gather for night vigil as Zandile Gumede heads to court

ANC branch leader Mzomuhle Dube, a staunch Gumede supporter, said her backers were expected to gather in front of the court in preparation for her appearance.

"The night vigil is being planned in front of the court and supporters will camp there until the morning. The municipality opposed our application to hold this night vigil. They don't want us anywhere near the city," he said, adding that there was "no law stopping people from gathering".

Since Gumede's removal from office, her supporters have staged numerous protests, often resulting in Durban's city centre being cast into a state of chaos and violence.

In June, the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) in KZN resolved that Gumede should step down for 30 days to allow the governing party time to finalise an internal investigation into the allegations against her.

In July, the party extended Gumede's leave of suspension as the probe into the matter was incomplete.

On Monday, ANC KZN secretary-general Mdumiseni Ntuli told the media that following a two-day deliberation, the party had resolved to once again extend Gumede's leave of suspension to allow the investigating team to include her response in its final report.

"The PEC is of the view when the matters are concluded, it must not be possible for anyone to say there was a travesty of justice, that certain comrades were not given an opportunity to give their submission or point of view," said Ntuli.