Trust not trustworthy with my son's money, says disgruntled dad

A trust account is basically created to ensure that a trusted adult or trustee will manage and take care of a young person's daily needs and inheritance until the age of 18, 21 or 25.

But according to Linda Masango, his son Lwazi goes hungry and miss school because Fairheads Benefit Services has neglected to take care of his needs.

Masango, 37, of Mayfield Park, Johannesburg, said his son was three months when his wife passed on. At the time of her death, a trust account was formed to ensure that his son was well taken care of. But now he is being told to go apply for the state child support grant to take care of him, he said.

He said the Fairheads conduct was also against the child's right to education.

"At times the child misses school for three weeks due to nonpayment for transportation costs by Fairheads, which is against the child's right to education," Masango said.