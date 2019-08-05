Football TV rights need cool heads

We are a soccer-mad nation.

We may not be world beaters, and it may take our senior national team years to win a major soccer tournament, but there can be no question about our passion for the sport.

It is because of this passion that the Premier Soccer League is one of the most successful on the continent.

This past weekend, thousands of supporters of the beautiful game went out to different venues across the country to watch the opening games of the new season. Millions more watched the exciting matches on television in the comfort of their homes.

Sadly, millions more who also wanted to watch the first matches of the season couldn't because they have no access to pay television.

It was announced, just hours before the opening game between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, that the SABC will not broadcast the games after failing to reach a deal with rights owner SuperSport.

According to the public broadcaster, SuperSport wants the SABC to pay R280m for the rights to screen matches this season.

The cash-strapped SABC says it cannot afford this amount, especially because it expects to make only R9,8m revenue from showing the 144 games on its platforms.

The big losers here are the majority of soccer fans who are mostly poor and rely on free-to-air television such as the SABC for their sport.