'There is no justice at the department of justice'

Getting a letter of authority is free but due to ignorance of the law, a bereaved Mothemkhulu Railo was tricked into paying R4,000 to the department of justice for nothing.

Two years later, Railo, 34, is still battling to get a letter of authority and accuses the Master of the High Court of issuing it to a fraudster who forged her signature.

Railo, of Lotus Gardens in Pretoria West, does not know if the money that was in her husband's bank accounts is still there as the lawyer representing her has failed to account for what he did since she paid him R2,500 for legal services, she said.

She said she approached the Master of the High Court in October 2017 for a letter of authority to enable her to claim her husband's money from FNB, where he banked.

An official who assisted her gave her a form to be completed by FNB and to return it to the justice department, she said.

"Due to time constraints, I could not return it the same day, but proceeded to bury my husband using the money and funeral cover we had," said Railo.

Railo returned to the department a week after the funeral and was assisted by the same official she met earlier.

On presenting the bank statement, death certificate and a letter of lobola, she was told the department no longer accepted letters of lobola as valid proof of marriage, she said.