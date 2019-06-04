Don't let Steve Hofmeyr, EFF divide us

We should not allow Steve Hofmeyr on the right or the EFF on the left to raise racial tensions and ruin things for SA. - Anon

Congrats to Minister Lamola

Congratulations to minister Ronald Lamola for the law degrees he obtained from institutions of higher learning. He has really set a good example for our youth. Let him serve our country with respect and humility. - Chopo

Mashele, go open a case

So-called analyst Prince Mashele should go to a police station and open a criminal case against the EFF. With all the allegations he has made against the EFF, Mashele should have a strong case for cops to investigate. - D Mogale, Orlando

No fluke but Ruiz is gonna pay

Pandemonium in the ring as bloated, flabby, third-rate boxer stuns champion Anthony Joshua, by beating him to a pulp. There were no lucky punches, but on the night the underdog won. Andy Ruiz will be given a boxing lesson in the return fight... it's written in the contract that there will be a rematch. - Peter Bachtis, Lakefield

Let's fix our issues, let SA win

I'm beginning to lose faith in SA's sports teams. How can Bafana lose to Botswana and Proteas to Bangladesh? We have huge problems here at home, including femicide and prolicide. Let's fix these and win again. - Seputla