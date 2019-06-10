Keep lunatics like Magashule far away from state organs such as reserve bank

Anyone who wonders what would happen if Magashule and Mkhwebane were to get what they want must look north.

In Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe and Gideon Gono once appropriated the power to print money. As more and more Zimbabweans lost jobs, as a result of Mugabe's land-grab madness, Gono was instructed by Zanu PF to print more Zim dollars.

Zanu PF thought printing money was the best strategy to "create jobs" and ensure "economic growth".

Zimbabwe was left without a currency and over 90% of people jobless. The economy was brought to its knees.

Today Zimbabwe is a basket case thanks to Magashule's kind of policies. South Africans must not allow economic lunatics to mess up our economy. Already far too many of our people are unemployed. We must never do anything that will scare away investors.

Fortunately, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers have come out strongly against Magashule's madness. But for how long must we endure this?

Magashule's latest move is bigger than the reserve bank; it is a declaration of war on Ramaphosa and his supporters in the ANC.

Magashule, Zuma and other rogue elements do not want Ramaphosa to run a stable ANC and a confident government; for they know that, if that were to happen, all those who have been fingered at the Zondo commission would be processed smoothly to jail.

The state capturers have chosen to keep Ramaphosa always worried about instability in the ANC. This includes confusing the public.