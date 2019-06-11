Reserve Bank mandate not in stone

Your columnist Prince Mashele writes in Sowetan of June 10 that Ace Magashule is "using an ANC platform to call for interference with the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank".

This submission does not seek to defend Magashule nor impugn his motives. It also does not defend state capturers.

It is common knowledge that ownership of the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) came under discussion at the ANC elective conference in December 2107.

Magashule as ANC secretary-general pronounced on ANC policies of Nasrec and the recent ANC lekgotla. If Magashule misrepresents ANC policies he should or will face disciplinary action.

It is not the state capturers who want the bank's mandate to include job creation and economic growth, it is the ANC and the people of SA. One of the functions of the Bank of England which was nationalised in 1945 is job creation.