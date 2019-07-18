We should not be distracted by Jacob Zuma's conspiracy theories

Appearing at the state of capture commission this week, former president Jacob Zuma painted the commission as a politicised structure.

As he sees it, the commission is part of the ongoing conspiracy to taint him with corruption and remove him from the political scene.

Outside of the intrigue regarding the alleged infiltration and planting of spies targeted at the former president, Zuma's testimony is significant for unpacking the challenges of governance in South Africa.

Zuma's testimony is important for understanding the consequences of disregarding the principle of the separation of powers.

It is clear from his first day of testimony that Zuma is using the commission to rubbish allegations and official reports that have directly or indirectly linked him to any corruption or impropriety.