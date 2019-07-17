State capture inquiry adjourns after complaints from Zuma's lawyers
Proceedings at the state capture inquiry have been placed on a temporary break until Friday to allow former president Jacob Zuma’s and the commission’s legal teams to reach an agreement.
The adjournment of proceedings was announced soon after everyone returned from a break which was requested by Zuma’s lawyers.
Just after lunch, Zuma complained that he was being asked details of incidents he had already indicated he knew nothing of. These included meetings he had with cabinet ministers and phone calls he had made, some over a decade ago.
Zuma’s legal team had also raised concerns about their client being brought into the commission under false pretenses.
Commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings, saying that the two parties needed time to address concerns raised by both Zuma and his legal team around details of some of the questions he was being asked.
“It has been decided that we should adjourn proceedings for the day and we should not sit tomorrow in order to give a full opportunity to the commission’s legal team and the former president’s legal team to see whether a way can be found in which his concerns are addressed,” Zondo said.
Since Monday, Zuma’s lawyers have been continuously complaining about the line of questions used, arguing that it was unfair to their client.