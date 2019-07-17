State capture inquiry adjourns after complaints from Zuma's lawyers

Proceedings at the state capture inquiry have been placed on a temporary break until Friday to allow former president Jacob Zuma’s and the commission’s legal teams to reach an agreement.

The adjournment of proceedings was announced soon after everyone returned from a break which was requested by Zuma’s lawyers.

Just after lunch, Zuma complained that he was being asked details of incidents he had already indicated he knew nothing of. These included meetings he had with cabinet ministers and phone calls he had made, some over a decade ago.

Zuma’s legal team had also raised concerns about their client being brought into the commission under false pretenses.