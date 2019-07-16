ANC must probe Zuma's spy allegations urgently - Des van Rooyen

The ANC must investigate the spy allegations against some of its senior leaders which have surfaced in the evidence presented by former president Jacob Zuma.

This is the view of former cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Des van Rooyen as he reflected on Zuma’s evidence given on Monday.

Van Rooyen on Tuesday morning said he was shocked at some of the names that were mentioned by Zuma as having worked with the apartheid government as spies in the ANC.

“These are very sensitive revelations. Many people lost their lives. Those that we led lost their lives because of informers. To have such people being labeled informers is a very serious allegation. These people were given responsibilities in government and the ANC. It tells that our revolution was not in safe hands,” Van Rooyen said.

“Personally I think the ANC must treat this matter seriously. The ANC must set up a platform to probe all these allegation urgently. If these allegations are true, we can’t continue having comrades who worked as informers among ourselves being at a driving seat of our national democratic revolution.”