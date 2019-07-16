Magashule at state capture commission to show support for Zuma

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule "partly knows" what former president Jacob Zuma is talking about when he accused the state capture commission of targeting him.

Zuma, who is taking the stand for the second day on Tuesday, told the commission on Monday that he believed it was set up as part of a long-term strategy to assassinate his character.

He mentioned a long history, spanning 20 years, which he said further showed that there has always been a target on his back.

Zuma also questioned how the former public protector Thuli Madonsela took away his presidential powers when, in her State of Capture report, directed the chief justice to appoint a judge to head the commission.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commission on Tuesday, Magashule - who arrived with an ANC entourage including MK Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus and ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete - said that he shared the same sentiments as Zuma.

“I partly know what he’s talking about,” said Magashule. “You are media, you are analysts, you must analyse. Some people you believe, you don’t believe others. So just be objective and that’s what we all call for.”

He said he had set aside today to show Zuma support. “Like everybody I’m here. It’s a commission, yes. I’m here to hear what the former president says and indeed I do support him as a leader of the ANC.

“I won’t come every day, that’s the day I have today, so that’s why I have to be here,” he said.