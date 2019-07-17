Zuma's many cabinet reshuffles saw public servants operating in silos: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lambasted frequent cabinet reshuffles under his predecessor Jacob Zuma, saying they resulted in policy uncertainty and a government operating in silos.

Ramaphosa stopped short of calling for an end to the use of blue light cavalcades by his ministers, saying his government would demonstrate prudent use of public money "not outward shows of excess like bling and blue lights".

Ramaphosa was delivering his budget vote policy statement in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

"There were frequent reshuffles of ministers and a high turnover of senior managers on both provincial and national level that led to instability and misalignment as well as created instability and confusion," Ramaphosa said of the government he inherited.

He said there was a lack of co-ordination between the different layers of government.