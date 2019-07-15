Security tight ahead of Zuma's appearance at inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma today makes his much-anticipated appearance at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture amid heightened security and hundreds of supporters gathering outside the commission's premises in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Around 1,000 Zuma supporters from KwaZulu-Natal are expected to descend on Johannesburg this morning after being bused in to show support for the embattled Zuma.

Dozens of SAPS and metro police officers were deployed in the area yesterday with about four police nyalas stationed around the precinct in Parktown where the commission sits.

Hundreds of Zuma supporters are expected to gather at Pieter Roos Park on Empire Road this morning.

Yesterday, public order police set up temporary barricades and brought in barbed wire on several vehicles.

Officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) were already manning the Empire and Hillside road intersection by yesterday afternoon.

The entrance to the commission's premises had crowd control barricades erected with perimeter fencing.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers will be deployed in Parktown to "monitor the roads around Empire Road". An organisation called Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Champions led by a staunch Zuma supporter, Nkosentsha Shezi, said at least six buses, carrying "RET forces and other branch members of the ANC" will arrive this morning from KZN.

Shezi, a funeral parlour boss, said the buses were scheduled to leave Durban and the south coast around 8pm last night.