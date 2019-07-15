Zuma says there are plans to kill him, Ramatlhodi was a spy and lashes out at Ramaphosa

Former president Jacob Zuma has started to spill the beans and told the state capture commission that former public service and administration minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi was a spy.

Presenting his evidence at the state capture commission in Parktown, Zuma said there had been a coordinated plan to bring him down since the apartheid era when he was heading the intelligence of the ANC.

Zuma first took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa for saying that the former president's term in office was “nine wasted years” as Ramaphosa was part of the government decisions that were made in his time.

Zuma then lashed out at Ramatlhodi for accusing him of "auctioning the country" in his evidence before the commission.

“What made comrade Ngoako to behave the way he did here, saying that I have auctioned the country. [He said] in the NEC [ANC national executive committee] I just do what I like. He is carrying out an instruction. He was recruited when he was a student in Lesotho to be a spy….I have known him for many years, what he is, but never showed it. I thought he would change,” Zuma said.