'Let’s see who’s lying' - Ramatlhodi challenges Zuma to a lie detector test

Did President Jacob Zuma knowingly appoint a spy into his cabinet not once but three times? This is a question former public service and administration minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi posed following allegations that he was a spy.

Zuma, testifying before the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday , alleged that Ramatlhodi was a spy and was recruited when he studied in Lesotho.

Ramatlhodi told SowetanLIVE that he was not disappointed or hurt by Zuma’s allegations as the former president was in a defence mode, fighting for his life.

“He appointed me three times. I was a spy that he appointed three times. But it’s okay, it’s not a big deal. You know when people are fighting for their lives they can do anything. I have no reason to be disappointed, hurt or whatever. I just want to go through the test with him,” he said.