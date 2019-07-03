Protect women against sex pests in the workplace

Katlego Mogwera is my heroine; she stood up to her Goliath. She reported sexual harassment to LanXess chrome mine management a year ago and nothing happened.

LanXess chrome mine in Rustenburg must hang its head in shame, for showing no care for Mogwera's wellbeing and justice.

Mogwera and colleagues are an embodiment of the slogan "an injury to one is an injury to all" after they staged an underground sit-in at the mine in protest against sexual harassment.

Mogwera had this to say about her alleged sexual harasser: "My life has never been the same ever since the sexual harassment started in May last year. He started by calling me into his office, demanding my cellphone number. He then went on to fondle my breasts, threatening that my career would never go anywhere as he was the only person who had powers to give me a higher position."