Here's how Mabaso helps learners to use technology to perform experiments using a smartphone

A Free State youngster is using the latest technology to make learning interactive and fun.

Rural and township learners in the Free State are benefiting from the creative genius of 28-year-old Mbangiso Mabaso.

Mabaso is the founder of Sisanda Tech, which runs a project called SI Realities, a virtual science laboratory that uses enhanced and virtual reality to make learning science easy, fun and engaging.

The technology allows users to perform experiments using a smartphone.

Mabaso went to a township school and realised how not having access to an operating science lab set him back while studying electrical engineering at varsity. He was determined to help others in the same situation.

The self-taught app developer realised after designing his first game that there’s more to games than just playing.

His first game, Eed, was created in 2015 and raised awareness about energy conservation. Eed came third in the SAB Kickstart Ignite competition, winning R100 000. It’s this experience that led to the development of the virtual science lab, said Mabaso.

“I thought to myself if the kids find a book boring and a game fun, why not fuse the two? The use of game mechanics makes learning fun. When a child is playing games, he could be eliciting things that he is not aware of and then using those lessons in the real world.”

Mabaso undertook many entrepreneurial projects before coming up with Sisanda Tech.