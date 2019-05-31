MultiChoice boss elbows aside 'sexual harassment' claims

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela has spoken out for the first time about allegations of sexual harassment at the company's subsidiary SuperSport.

Mawela broke the silence yesterday, saying the accusations levelled against senior managers at the pay-TV sports broadcaster had not been brought to his attention. The sports broadcaster has faced a backlash from the public in recent weeks and was accused of covering up allegations of sexual advances by senior bosses against young female employees.

The allegations emerged as the fallout between SuperSport and its former presenter Robert Marawa intensified on social media.

Marawa was sacked two weeks ago and soon after the allegations of sexual harassment surfaced.

Mawela, however, said nobody has come forward to report any sexual case and that they had only seen the accusations on social media.

"I will never tolerate sexual harassment and I will act decisively on anybody who is found to be taking advantage of vulnerable women," Mawela said at the relaunch of the MultiChoice Diski Challenge with the Premier Soccer League in Parktown, Johannesburg, yesterday.

"Where there are instances of sexual harassment and they come to my attention, we deal with it.