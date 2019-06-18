Rape calamity in SA fuelled by society's attitudes and government indifference

SA's high rape rate is a serious cause for concern that requires more attention at national level.

In fact, sexual violence against women is a global burning issue, but very little is understood about the complexities rife in sexual violence occurrences, including sexual coercion and non-reporting. These are perpetuated by rape myths that plague our society.

Before delving into that, I must state that sexual violence pervasiveness as perpetuated by a rape culture and societies' nonchalant attitude should not be underestimated.

It is very concerning that the president of the governing ANC Women's League compared her scrutiny as a failed administrator in the government to being raped. It is unimaginable that Bathabile Dlamini could have stooped any lower.

As a politician, she exploited the gender empowerment narrative on end, but her recent comments that: "I feel like I was, you know when you're undressed and raped? That is the feeling I had."

This should be condemned by all. No madam, you do not know the feeling of being raped if you have never been raped. Women who have been raped suffer silently, unable to share their horrific experiences and unable to report to the police due to fear of secondary victimisation.