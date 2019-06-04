Big up to ANCWL for successfully lobbying for gender parity

I have critiqued the ANC Women's League many times for its failure to appreciate its role as a powerful league within the ruling party.

My view was that the league is strategically positioned to direct and influence policy within the governing party that may have a positive impact on women in society.

It was disheartening that ANCWL were oblivious that as an organisation, it was already positioned to mobilise women within the ANC to shift gender-related narrative and policy.

However, gender parity within government is a good start, as demonstrated in President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet.

It's a milestone, because gender representation remains steadfast in women's fight for an egalitarian society. Ramaphosa's announcement follows the league's call for gender parity, and former women's minister Bathabile Dlamini should be congratulated for this achievement.

She may not have been the best administrator in government, but she is sure to leave a legacy in ANCWL.