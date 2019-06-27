Government should encourage entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurial spirit is the only solution to rising levels of unemployment in Pretoria.
President Cyril Ramaphosa lost an opportunity to adequately address the issue of unemployment among young people with a viable and practical plan in his State of the Nation Address.
By inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst the youth, he could have inspired confidence amongst young people. Without making false promises, government should assist graduates by creating business opportunities.
All the political parties that contested the 2019 general elections promised employment opportunities for everyone if they got into power.
However, unless they have concrete ways in which to fight unemployment, this remains as an empty slogan.
The government does not have a mandate to directly create employment opportunities for its own people, however, it has a constitutional mandate to create an advantageous atmosphere for various types of investment which will have a direct and positive impact in the livelihoods of its own people.
President Ramaphosa should know that he is not addressing youth problems by simply appointing three young people in the cabinet.
We have more than 13 million young people who are unemployed and that number cannot all work in the public service.
The only viable and realistic solution to the rising levels of unemployment is entrepreneurship; the government should encourage and inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship. It is very difficult to register a business or enterprise in our country.
The government should make it easy for us by introducing tax incentives, make funding available and training support should be accessed by any person who is willing to start their own business.
Despite its 8,5 million population and the fact that its equal in size to Kruger National Park, Israel have become a supermarket for technology, which is an element that China has been looking for.
The Israel government has encouraged start-ups, especially in the field of technology and has also been central in that they offered tax incentives and lessened the gate-keeping element.
In the same way that the Israeli government support its young population, our own government should ensure that funding and training are offered to every graduate, so that they are able to create employment opportunities for other people in their own communities. Imagine if every graduate in SA employs about five other young people in their enterprises, five families will no longer experience poverty.
One of the primary contributors to unemployment is our poor education system which has been criticised by experts for the past 25 years. It is clear that our education system does not fulfil our societal needs. Policy makers should reconfigure our education system so that it serves the current economical, technological, cultural and political strata.
Our education system produces beggars, who go around looking for employment opportunities wearing their graduation-gowns. The education system has not been de-colonised, therefore serving the current economic injustices of the economy monopolised and centralised by an elite.
* Mokgatlhe is a political commentator and media practitioner. He is also a former PAC spokesperson.