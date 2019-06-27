Government should encourage entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurial spirit is the only solution to rising levels of unemployment in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa lost an opportunity to adequately address the issue of unemployment among young people with a viable and practical plan in his State of the Nation Address.

By inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst the youth, he could have inspired confidence amongst young people. Without making false promises, government should assist graduates by creating business opportunities.

All the political parties that contested the 2019 general elections promised employment opportunities for everyone if they got into power.

However, unless they have concrete ways in which to fight unemployment, this remains as an empty slogan.

The government does not have a mandate to directly create employment opportunities for its own people, however, it has a constitutional mandate to create an advantageous atmosphere for various types of investment which will have a direct and positive impact in the livelihoods of its own people.