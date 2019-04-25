'We aim to improve the SMME sector'

The Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) is aiming to improve its services by reaching previously under-serviced areas, Seda Gauteng provincial manager Colin Leshou said at the Sowetan Dialogues held at Gold Reef City recently.

Leshou said Seda wanted to improve the sustainability of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and co-operatives, as well as to reach under serviced areas, while also supporting Seda clients.

"As an organisation, we cannot do business development on our own and that is why we always go into partnership with stakeholders that could assist us in terms of bringing interventions to our SMEs and clients that need it the most," he said.

"Some of the programmes we have are business advisory services, mentorship and coaching, an incubation programme, supplier development programme, access to local and international markets, basic entrepreneurial skills, export readiness and facilitation, and our technology transfer," Leshou said.

He said the agency's vision was to be the centre of excellence for small enterprise development in SA.

"Our mission is to develop, support and promote small enterprises to ensure that they grow and are sustainable. We are customer service-oriented and behave in an ethical manner. Our goal is to ensure the small enterprise sector grows and increases its contribution to sustainable and equitable social and economic contribution, employment and wealth creation," he said.

Some of the key challenges facing SMEs in SA include the scarcity of reliable periodic data.

"Statistics are limited to sources such as the Finsbook Survey and the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor [the General Report]."

He said this limits the ability of government to conduct sector-specific analysis and to design policy interventions.

Leshou said there is an upward trend in the number of SMEs since 2000.

"According to the DTI [department of trade & industry] review on small businesses for the period 2005-2007 an estimate of 1.6 million small businesses was recorded. An additional review [was] commissioned by the DTI for the 2.4 million small businesses in 2007."