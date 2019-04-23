Shereen Makhanye a natural in beauty field

What started as a haircare range in response to an inability to find good local, natural haircare products, has blossomed into a thriving business that caters for the body as well.

Nubian Nature was started in 2013 by Shereen Makhanye and a partner.

Though they parted ways later, Makhanye clung to the dream and now offers 15 products, including a men's range that consists of beard grooming products.

The skincare range, for all skin types, has luxurious avocado and moringa body scrubs, as well as lotions. The haircare range features haircare oil, detangling milk and citrus-infused conditioners, among others.

The Soweto-born entrepreneur says going into business was not something she'd actively sought.

"Although this journey found me, I must say it's put me on my path. My work is in science, and having loved science in high school, my work feels like a return home for me," she says.

Her endeavour was not without financial challenges, while it was also a struggle to gain consumer confidence and access the industry.