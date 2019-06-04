MEC Hlophe urges youth to seek entrepreneurship opportunities

Young people seeking employment should look at other innovative ways of being absorbed into the work environment rather than relying on government entities.

This is according to Gauteng MEC for sports and recreation Mbali Hlophe, who encouraged the youth to make use of government platforms to get into the private sector and obtain the necessary skills to start their own businesses.

“Youth unemployment continues to be a scourge that this current generation is faced with to a point where it’s not only the unskilled, but it is equally the skilled labour that is unable to find jobs,” said Hlophe.

She was speaking at the National Youth Development Agency’s (NYDA) launch of Youth Month at Hector Pieterson Memorial Museum in Soweto on Tuesday. This year, the NYDA commemorates Youth Month under the theme “25 Years of Democracy: A celebration of youth activism”.

The country commemorates Youth Month as part of the June 16 1976 students' uprising celebrations. Hlophe further encouraged the youth to open their own businesses just like in developed countries.