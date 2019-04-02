Part-time work gets its mobile app

Sibusiso Phakathi has developed an online platform that allows businesses to find part-time workers in an area where they are holding an event.

The site already has 1,000 eager job seekers registered.

The 31-year-old from Welkom, Free State, said the idea was born when he was completing his architectural technology degree at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). He said there were many students looking for part-time work.

"It was there where I realised how desperate students were for a part-time work and to earn an income," he said.

His company, JoBox App Developers, has developed its first product called JBX, an online platform.

Its target groups are students and unemployed youth, who it links to employers in specific areas.