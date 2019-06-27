Claims of corruption & mental challenges: Lebogang Maile & Herman Mashaba feud gets ugly

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has been criticised for referring to mental challenges in his ongoing feud with Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile, with many saying he made light of a serious issue.

The backlash against Mashaba came after a heated Twitter spat between himself and Maile. During the spat Maile, among other things, accused Mashaba's wife of corruption - something the mayor asked him to prove.