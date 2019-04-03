Empowering entrepreneur paving her own career in marketing

With the rise of influencers companies have looked to marketing their companies through their social media posts. However, not all young creative minds depend on growing a large following to be marketing powerhouses.

Kopano Moshoana started her own marketing business, KPRM Marketing, expressing her love for entrepreneurship and self-expression. “I personally consider marketing as a form of verbal and visual art rather than a mere business function, and the art of it [marketing] is fascinating to me really, because everybody may seem to do it , but only a few achieve the end result of it and that on its own is intriguing.”

Moshoana also faces the challenge of being a lone wolf in a saturated industry. She notes that a unique edge and believing in herself has helped her stay in the game. “Marketing may be an overly saturated Industry, but no one is like you and that’s your superpower. If you know how to utilise your God-given skills right, then you will always stand out, That is what I live by.”

Moshoana keeps a business model that focuses on creativity and freshness and notes that more female business owners need to “be taken more seriously”.

Keep in touch with Moshoana on Instagram @kprm.marketing or send queries through Kopanomoshoana007@gmail.com.