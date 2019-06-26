Small business is the answer to president's desire for thriving SA

It's easy to find out where your favourite side ranks in the sporting world, but far less so to appreciate where South Africa's economy falls compared to other countries.

There is a global competitiveness index, an innovation index, an entrepreneurship index and several others. The best known is the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index.

Since becoming head of state a year ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa has consistently expressed an aspiration to see SA's ranking in that index to be among the top 50 countries. We are currently ranked 82 out of 190 countries tracked, a precipitous drop from 32, a decade ago.

He repeated this aspiration last Thursday when he delivered his state of the nation address and made a commitment to working towards improving the business environment.

He said: "We are urgently working on a set of priority reforms to improve the ease of doing business by consolidating and streamlining regulatory processes, automating permit and other applications, and reducing the cost of compliance."

He has our full support in doing this. That's, in part, why we are participating in the Private-Public Growth Initiative with other business leaders. The PPGI aims to facilitate focused investment plans of leading companies across 19 sectors of the economy, from mining to renewable energy, from manufacturing to agriculture.

In addition, to make it easier to monitor our economic position in the world, the Small Business Institute (SBI) has created an on-line score card called the SBI Index Tracker. Over time, we can measure whether our policies and particular interventions give us an advantage - even incrementally - to ensure our standing is moving up and not down.

Unfortunately, since the global financial crisis and scoring own-goals, like removing finance ministers at midnight, SA has dropped significantly over the past few years relative to our peers and other sub-Saharan countries. (We are ranked nine-out-of-ten in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index and 78th in the world.)