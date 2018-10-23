Young businessman making SA roads safer

A 21-year-old entrepreneur is at the forefront of using innovative technology to save lives on accident-prone roads in SA.

Fani Tshidiso Mmolawa Jnr and his company, itraffic, manufacture and instal safety roller barriers on roads to protect travellers from harm.

He says it is a new technology from South Korea in road restraining systems and more effective.

"I was always fascinated by adding my voice to solving fatal deaths, especially on South African roads, and I saw a business opportunity that will not only be for my own benefit but will ultimately save lives and make a difference in people's lives on the roads and save them too," Mmolawa said.

The Pretoria-born entrepreneur said he grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and has known nothing else.

"To be quite honest, I think I was born to be an entrepreneur. My late grandfather was a well-known businessman in the North West province, my parents were also business owners too.

"Entrepreneurship is all I know to be honest, and I love the financial freedom and the concept of getting exactly what you put in out," Mmolawa said.