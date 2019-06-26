Big business is letting Cyril Ramaphosa down

Much is often said about the government, the ruling party and their relationship to labour unions and left-leaning groupings, which are said to be holding the country back from meaningful economic reforms.

As the debate raged on in parliament yesterday over President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address, one of the central messages coming, especially from the right-wing of the opposition benches, was simple: The president and his government must break with the unions whose "undue influence" means that the country is unable to implement policies that would lead to reduced unemployment and growth in wealth.

There are many genuine reasons to criticise the South African labour movement. In areas such as education, there is merit to the argument that some unions have played a destructive role that puts the future of our children at risk.

However, if there is an alliance that is failing Ramaphosa when it comes to transforming the economy, it is not the formal alliance his ANC has with Cosatu and the SA Communist Party.