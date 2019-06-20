Opposition calls on Ramaphosa to take action

The creation of jobs and restoring investor confidence top opposition parties' list of priorities they want President Cyril Ramaphosa to address when he delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona) this evening.

Ramaphosa will deliver his address following his election as president last month.

He now has a big task to not only grow the economy - which took a big knock last month when gross domestic product shrank by 3.2% - but also to give policy certainty that will create jobs. Unemployment rose to 27.6% in the first quarter with people between 15 and 34 years being the most affected.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in order to create jobs, Ramaphosa has to announce policies that will sustain and grow the economy at "much higher levels".

"Developing economies across the world have demonstrated that when sustained growth is achieved, more jobs are created, salaries and wages increase, and the quality of life is objectively better," he said.