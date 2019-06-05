Bold moves needed as SA stares at recession

There are renewed fears of more job losses after the economy performed worse than expected between January and March.

The economy, which was hit hard by a prolonged strike in mining and power cuts in the first quarter, has now contracted.

Yesterday, figures released by Statistics SA showed gross domestic product has declined by 3.2% in the first quarter.

Economists interviewed by Sowetan yesterday expressed hopelessness that the country would in this quarter avoid a repeat of the bad results shown in the first quarter. They predicted a possible recession.

A recession happens when two consecutive quarters show negative growth.

Economist Duma Gqubule said the 3.2% contraction was a complete disaster and calamity. "The problem is that the contraction happened in every sector of the economy.

"We knew about the five-month strike at Sibanye Gold, we also knew about load-shedding and the poor unemployment figures for the first quarter. But the scale of the contraction is something I've never seen before."

He said the government should start coming up with emergency measures to stave off further economic collapse.