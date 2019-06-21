Ramaphosa must speed up transfer of title deeds to blacks: FW de Klerk Foundation

The FW de Klerk Foundation has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2019 state of the nation address, commending his stance on the role of the Reserve Bank, among other "significant" elements in the speech.

"For us the most significant elements in President Ramaphosa's Sona speech last night were a strong reaffirmation of the National Development Plan, an unambiguous reaffirmation of the Reserve Bank's constitutional role to protect the value of the rand in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth; and a brief reference to the core question of land reform …" the foundation said in a statement.

However, the foundation slammed Ramaphosa's plans to deal with several issues the country faced, describing them as "imaginative initiatives".