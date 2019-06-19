The families of apartheid victims have asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the 300 cases that were referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further investigations 20 years ago.

At the end of its work in 1999‚ the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) referred to the NPA for further investigation and prosecution more than 300 cases of people who were denied‚ or did not apply for‚ amnesty.

However‚ only one case has been brought to court during that period; that of João Rodrigues‚ the former security policeman implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971.

Rodrigues was charged after a reopened inquest into the death of Timol in 2016 ruled that Timol's death was not caused by suicide‚ as had been claimed by the government.

A number of families‚ including those of Steve Biko‚ the Cradock Four and Timol‚ said they had been appalled at the manner in which the unfinished business of the TRC was handled by previous governments.

In an open letter to Ramaphosa on Wednesday they said they had had faith that the previous governments would address the cases of atrocities that had taken place during the apartheid era.