Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirms mandate of central bank

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the constitutional mandate of the SA Reserve Bank, but cautioned that the Bank's mandate of only prioritising price stability was not sufficient to stimulate economic growth.

"The South African Reserve Bank is a critical institution of our democracy, enjoying wide credibility and standing within the country and internationally.

"Price stability is a necessary but not a sufficient condition for economic growth," said Ramaphosa while delivering his state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

He said rising prices of goods and services were reducing the purchasing power of all South Africans, especially the poor.