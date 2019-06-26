We need a plan, not more dreams

SA has always been a nation of dreamers. We dreamed of freedom from oppression under apartheid and achieved that peacefully, thanks to Madiba.

We dreamed of an African renaissance and rapid economic growth under President Thabo Mbeki and achieved the latter, albeit shortlived.

During Jacob Zuma's term, we mostly dreamed of a better president and eventually achieved that as well.

Now we're being asked to dream again - dreams of new smart cities with bullet trains and jobs for everyone.

There can be no denying the power of dreams and it's been said that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. But a dream doesn't become reality through magic - it takes hard work, determination and the ability to take tough decisions.

What SA desperately needs is a plan, not another dream. It was this plan with clearly articulated actions and much-needed tough decisions that we had hoped for with President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Sadly, it was not to be, and we are once again left to ponder yet another aspirational list of priorities and goals.

While these priorities and goals are certainly admirable, we have no hope of achieving them unless some very hard decisions are taken and followed up with decisive action.