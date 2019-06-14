Cyril Ramaphosa needs to be president and lead on policy certainty

President Cyril Ramaphosa's supporters would have us believe that he is SA's own Deng Xiaoping - the man credited for the economic reforms that transformed China into the industrial powerhouse it is today.

In the days leading up to last month's general election, for instance, the ANC's economic transformation committee chairman and key Ramaphosa campaigner Enoch Godongwana, penned a piece in Business Day drawing parallels between the president's New Deal and Deng's "Four Modernisations Goals for China" which helped pull the Asian giant out of the economic stagnation during the last years of Mao Tsetung's Cultural Revolution and Great Leap Forward.

Ramaphosa himself has not hidden his interest in Deng and how he brought about economic reforms in the communist-ruled country.

He told editors soon after becoming president last year that he was reading Ezra F Vogel's voluminous Deng Xiaoping and The Transformation of China.

As he prepares to deliver his first State of the Nation Address under the new administration, many would be listening closely hoping for a Deng-era-like massive shake-up, especially on the economic front.

But Ramaphosa is no Deng and SA is no China.