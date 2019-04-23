South Africa

Sleeping mother fights off rapist, only to have two-year-old son snatched

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 23 April 2019 - 11:39
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old boy who was kidnapped by a man who broke into a Kimberley home and tried to rape the child's mother.
A mother who managed to fight off an attacker who tried to rape her at home in Kimberley was dealt another blow when her two-year-old son was allegedly snatched during the horrific ordeal.

“The boy cannot be found, and we have launched a search. During the search an outfit believed to be that of a two-year-old boy was found in the veld adjacent to the residential area in Delportshoop,” said Northern Cape police spokesperson Cpt Olebogeng Tawana.

The mother was attacked at the weekend at Delportshoop while she was sleeping. The suspect threatened to kill her, and in the process attempted to rape her.

“A struggle ensued between the complainant and the suspect, and the suspect broke loose and ran away. It is suspected that in the event the suspect snatched a two-year-old boy, who is the complainant’s child,” said Tawana.

A man in his thirties was arrested in Delportshoop and charged with attempted rape.  

The suspect was expected to appear before the Barkly West magistrate’s court on Tuesday. 

A search is still underway for the missing child.

