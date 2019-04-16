Should the law take away parental rights of men who became fathers via rape?

Consider a scenario where a convicted rapist who fathers a child conceived through that rape wants to enforce his parental rights following the birth of that child. Incredible, I know.

But this is actually happening in this day and age. It's however far worse when it is the government that offers the rapist an opportunity to see the child even though the child was born as a result of the attack.

There is currently outrage in the UK following the Rotherham case where a rape survivor "was left horrified" when the Rotherham council approached her rapist to encourage contact with his child.

A report last week states that Labour MP Louise Haigh said it was "inconceivable" that this could happen, and legislators are now trying to change their laws which do not expressly prohibit a rapist from contacting his child.

Haigh said that the UK needed to "flip the presumption that anyone who has fathered a child through rape should be encouraged to apply for access regardless of the risk they present, to removing that automatic right and allowing the courts to only grant access in exceptional circumstances if it is in the clear interests of the child".

And this atrocity is not isolated only in the UK, it is also a big issue in the US.

In all 50 states a victim of rape cannot sue her rapist for child support, yet in about 23 states, a rapist may sue for custody or visitation rights of a child born from rape. Unbelievable, right?

Shocking as this may be and while our courts have not yet heard a matter where a rapist seeks to enforce his parental rights, I did wonder if convicted rapists in SA may indeed have parental responsibilities and rights which they could enforce.