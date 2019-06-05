Doctor bites tongue of would-be 'rapist'

The incident‚ according to the Free State health department‚ happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday at the Pelonomi hospital in Bloemfontein.

“The alleged perpetrator failed to overpower the doctor and could not execute the rape‚” said Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

“During the scuffle‚ the doctor managed to bite the tongue of the alleged perpetrator who then ran away to National Hospital‚ where he was positively identified as suiting the identity of the report that was already spread throughout the health facilities in the Bloemfontein area.”

Mvambi said the 30-year-old man was apprehended at the hospital while he was seeking medical help.