South Africa

Doctor bites tongue of would-be 'rapist'

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 05 June 2019 - 13:39
Police said the 30-year-old man was apprehended at the hospital while he was seeking medical help after his would-be victim bit his tongue.
The incident‚ according to the Free State health department‚ happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday at the Pelonomi hospital in Bloemfontein.

“The alleged perpetrator failed to overpower the doctor and could not execute the rape‚” said Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

“During the scuffle‚ the doctor managed to bite the tongue of the alleged perpetrator who then ran away to National Hospital‚ where he was positively identified as suiting the identity of the report that was already spread throughout the health facilities in the Bloemfontein area.”

Mvambi said the 30-year-old man was apprehended at the hospital while he was seeking medical help.

“He was brought to Pelonomi hospital for positive identification by the doctor. Thereafter‚ the alleged perpetrator was admitted at Universitas Plastic Surgery‚” Mvambi said.

The alleged perpetrator was operated on in the early hours of Wednesday morning under police guard.

“He is (being) treated in an undisclosed location and will be handed over to the police" once his medical condition allows‚ Mvambi said.

The provincial health department said in a statement the doctor was not physically harmed. "She is well and receiving all the necessary support‚ including counselling."

