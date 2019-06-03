Midrand 'strangler' 'raped' twice before

The man accused of allegedly strangling his sister's friend to death after she refused to have sex with him is facing two separate rape charges.

Sunday World has learnt that murder accused and IT student Napo Masike was wanted in his home country of Lesotho for a 2016 rape case while police in India were also hunting him for a similar crime that happened in the same year.

The two female victims came forward after reading a Sunday World report about Masike, 25, in which he was accused of killing the 40-year-old woman two weeks ago.

The women, who cannot be identified as they were victims of sexual crime, filed statements with the investigating officer handling Itumeleng Tsenase's murder case during Masike's court appearance in the Alexandra magistrate's court last week.

Lesotho police spokesperson Mpiti Mopeli confirmed that a case of rape was registered with the police against Masike.

"We do have a case of sexual offence against Napo Masike at Thamae police [station] that was opened in March 2016. The case is complete pending the arrest of the suspect, [who] allegedly fled the country before he could be arrested to answer to a rape charge," said Mopeli.

The victim told Sunday World she opened the case against Masike in March 2016 after he allegedly overpowered her and raped her at her home.

She said he pulled her with her hair and strangled her until she gave in when she could not fight back and defend herself.

"Napo ran away from Lesotho after hearing that the police were looking for him.

"The police never found him and when we asked them why he was not arrested, they said he had fled the country," she said.

The 27-year-old woman said she was shocked when she read about his arrest in South Africa for allegedly killing a woman.

"My family was also devastated to read the story. They said they were grateful because if I had resisted, he could have done to me what he did to the lady he killed ," she said.