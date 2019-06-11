South Africa

Alexandra residents beat, set alight suspected rapist and robber

By Iavan Pijoos - 11 June 2019 - 13:06
An unidentified man has died after being attacked and set alight by a mob in Alexandra.
Image: 123rf/Lukas Gojda

Residents in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, assaulted and set alight a suspected rapist and robber in a gruesome act of mob justice.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said they responded to the incident around 5pm on Monday.

By the time police arrived, community members had already left the scene.

"An unknown man was assaulted and set alight. The allegations are that the victim had  been raping and robbing women in Alexandra," said Dlamini.

A murder case was opened but no arrests were initially made.

"We are appealing to anyone who might know the identity of the victim to come forward, or anyone who may have information about the perpetrators."

This follows an apparent mob justice attack on Friday, when a 22-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death at Moletjie Ga-Makibelo village, outside Seshego in Limpopo.

