'He is insulting us' - Jub Jub's claim that Xhosa people are 'promiscuous' has social media abuzz

Jub Jub Maarohanye has made a dramatic re-entrance to public life after his jail stint with his reality show Uyajola - and he has added to it by announcing that he has never seen a more promiscuous nation than the Xhosa people.

The Moja Love show, modelled on the US hit show Cheaters, presented by rapper Jub Jub premiered this month. In a video clip ahead of the debut, Jub Jub labels Xhosa people as promiscuous and "too much".

"The most anticipated show Uyajola 99 will be premiering at 9 o’clock to 10 o’clock with a double explosion,” said a pleased Jub Jub in his promotional video.

"You guys have never, ever seen this on any South African television, you have never witnessed which you are about to witness tonight. It is crazy, it is ridiculous. I have never seen a nation that is so promiscuous like the Xhosas. I have never seen as well a loving nation like the Xhosas.

"I have never seen a nation that forgives like the Xhosas. I have never seen a nation with attitude like Xhosas and I have never seen a stubborn nation like the Xhosas. In a nutshell, the nation is just too much."